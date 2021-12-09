Tributes
DOH advises public to avoid Keehi Lagoon after wastewater discharged

By HNN Staff
Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is warning the public Wednesday to stay out of Keehi Lagoon after wastewater was discharged.

Officials said about 6,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged into a nearby storm drain that leads to the lagoon.

The Health Department said the discharge was caused by heavy rain and stormy weather that hit Oahu on Monday. The discharge of wastewater has since stopped.

Warning signs have been posted and the public is advised to remain out of the area until further notice.

