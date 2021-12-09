Tributes
DOH: Diesel fuel contamination confirmed in Navy’s Aiea Halawa Shaft

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Department of Health officials confirmed Wednesday night petroleum was detected in the Navy’s Aiea Halawa water shaft.

This is the latest development in the ongoing tainted water crisis tied to the Navy water system. The latest news shows the contamination is more widespread than previously thought.

The DOH says the Aiea shaft is one of three ground water sources that provides drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system. This is separate from the Board of Water Supply’s Halawa shaft, which is located approximately 1.5 miles northeast of the Navy’s water line, DOH said.

The sample taken was drawn on Sunday Dec. 5. The line has reportedly been offline since Friday, Dec. 3.

Tests showed a level of 920 parts per billion (ppb) of total petroleum contaminants, which far exceeds DOH’s safety standards of 400 ppb.

“The level of this contaminant poses a public health threat, and is considered unsafe to drink,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director for Environmental Health. “This news is concerning—especially as the cause of the petroleum release into the Navy’s water system remains unknown. We will continue to take all possible action to protect public health and the environment.”

As a precaution, the Board of Water Supply shut down two of their own wells — the Aiea Well, which carries 250,000 gallons of water, along with the Halawa well. Tests are being conducted to see if there are any impacts to the public water system.

DOH officials recommends all Navy water system users avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene.

This includes consumption by pets. This extends to users of the Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water system, including the Aliamanu Military Reservation, Red Hill and Nimitz Elementary Schools and military housing, DOH says.

[Read more: Operations still on hold at Red Hill underground storage tanks amid ongoing water crisis]

