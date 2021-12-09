Tributes
City bus, Handi-Van online servers down due to possible cyber attack

Honolulu city buses
Honolulu city buses(Honolulu Dept. of Transportation twitter)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city says it is investigating a massive shutdown of online servers affecting Oahu Transit Services — operator of TheBus and TheHandi-Van — due to a possible cyber attack.

Despite the issue, TheBus will continue to operate on schedule, the city said, and shouldn’t experience delays in service.

TheHandi-Van, however, cannot access, view or print customer reservations. Customers are urged to call (808) 456-5555 to schedule same-day pickups.

TheBus Pass office, located at the Kalihi Transit Center, is also affected. That means you can’t buy HOLO cards or passes. Customers can go to Satellite City Hall or other retail locations to pick those up.

No other city operations are affected. It’s not known when the networks will be restarted.

This story will be updated.

