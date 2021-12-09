Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Adopt A Family: Caring for kids as her own, this Wahiawa woman is used to giving, not receiving

By Samie Solina
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the holidays, Helping Hands Hawaii links the community to families in need to fulfill their holiday wish lists as part of their Adopt-a-Family program.

One nominee is a woman from Wahiawa, who is used to giving, not receiving.

Although Taisha-Ann Fernandez has never had kids of her own, she is described as the “Cool Aunty” with the home everyone wants to be at.

“In Hawaii, we do believe in family, ohana first,” she said.

Fernandez raised her nephews for a few years after their parents struggled with homelessness.

When she first took them in, they were a bit of trouble when it came to school. But under her care, improvements came almost immediately.

“When they started living with her, we saw homework getting done, the boys making progress in their academics,” said Sandie Freitas, a social worker for the state Department of Education.

Even though the family was crammed in a one bedroom apartment, the boys did better at school and were better behaved.

Her nephews eventually returned to their parents. When they left, it was hard on her.

But the year was even harder as she also lost her chance to have her own child.

“I had my own miscarriage, you know, and this time, I feel like even though that happened, it was for a reason,” Fernandez said as she wiped away tears.

And with that hardship, a new chance to take in a little soon came.

One of her cousins was having a very difficult time getting his life together, and as the go-to auntie in the family, the baby ended up in her more-than-capable hands.

“They chose me to be that replacement. I’m forever grateful for that,” Fernandez said. “It was different than having my own, you know, like it was a transition for me. But nothing I couldn’t handle.”

Fernandez has had plenty of experience that led her to take care of 1-month-old Nevr.

“Such a nurturing heart, you know, she’ll take practically anybody in,” Freitas said.

Despite everything she has been through, she believes that everything that has happened, was for a reason.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting
State radar on Tuesday morning.
Forecast: Threat of rain is winding down, Kauai remains under a Flood Watch but likely won’t receive substantial rain with the kona low moving away from the state
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’

Latest News

Jayden Bonilla was hospitalized from severe swelling after a shower.
New complaints of water-related illness under investigation at former military housing in Ewa Beach
The U.S. Navy commissioned its newest guided missile destroyer in a ceremony at Pearl Harbor....
Navy’s newest warship pays homage to war hero Sen. Daniel K. Inouye
Officers are recovering fentanyl almost daily now, a sharp increase since July
Police in Kona beef up narcotics unit to combat growing fentanyl problem
Wednesday's 5 p.m. Newscast
Wednesday's 5 p.m. Newscast