Adopt A Family: Caring for kids as her own, this Wahiawa woman is used to giving, not receiving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the holidays, Helping Hands Hawaii links the community to families in need to fulfill their holiday wish lists as part of their Adopt-a-Family program.

One nominee is a woman from Wahiawa, who is used to giving, not receiving.

Although Taisha-Ann Fernandez has never had kids of her own, she is described as the “Cool Aunty” with the home everyone wants to be at.

“In Hawaii, we do believe in family, ohana first,” she said.

Fernandez raised her nephews for a few years after their parents struggled with homelessness.

When she first took them in, they were a bit of trouble when it came to school. But under her care, improvements came almost immediately.

“When they started living with her, we saw homework getting done, the boys making progress in their academics,” said Sandie Freitas, a social worker for the state Department of Education.

Even though the family was crammed in a one bedroom apartment, the boys did better at school and were better behaved.

Her nephews eventually returned to their parents. When they left, it was hard on her.

But the year was even harder as she also lost her chance to have her own child.

“I had my own miscarriage, you know, and this time, I feel like even though that happened, it was for a reason,” Fernandez said as she wiped away tears.

And with that hardship, a new chance to take in a little soon came.

One of her cousins was having a very difficult time getting his life together, and as the go-to auntie in the family, the baby ended up in her more-than-capable hands.

“They chose me to be that replacement. I’m forever grateful for that,” Fernandez said. “It was different than having my own, you know, like it was a transition for me. But nothing I couldn’t handle.”

Fernandez has had plenty of experience that led her to take care of 1-month-old Nevr.

“Such a nurturing heart, you know, she’ll take practically anybody in,” Freitas said.

Despite everything she has been through, she believes that everything that has happened, was for a reason.

