Surfer suffers minor injuries after being bit by a shark in Kona waters

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a surfer is recovering in the hospital after a shark bit him on the shoulder and left arm over the weekend.

DLNR officials confirmed it happened at Banyans Beach in Kona on Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m.

The man was sitting on his board when the DLNR says the shark reportedly lunged out of the water. The impact knocked the man into the water and she was able to paddle to shore.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.