Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood alongside I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Tennessee.

For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept the statue of Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states. The display could be seen from I-65 in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue was removed from the location Tuesday.

Dorris erected the statue in the late 1990s. He said he purposely placed it in plain view of the interstate to remind Tennesseans and visitors to the state of its history.

Dorris has since passed away.

The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.

Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side of Forrest’s horse.

In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.

In July, a bust of Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state.
LIST: Emergency shelters remain open as heavy rains continue
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting
Heavy downpours now focused over Kauai and Oahu into the night through Tuesday morning and...
Forecast: Powerful Kona low meanders off of the islands, most intense rain will now focus over the western end of the state

Latest News

State radar on Tuesday morning.
Forecast: Threat of rain is winding down, Kauai remains under a Flood Watch but likely won’t receive substantial rain with the kona low moving away from the state
Neighbors say Keola Akana was the unluckiest man on the block.
A community that rarely sees heavy rains is inundated by floodwaters
Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
WWII veterans, dignitaries mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
Huge fuel storage tanks at Red Hill have been a community concern for years. (Image: Navy)
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks