State confirms 6 additional COVID fatalities, 72 new cases

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department on Wednesday reported six additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll to 1,039.

The state also confirmed 72 new cases.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,512.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,188 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 51 were on Oahu
  • 5 on Kauai
  • 8 on Maui
  • 8 on Hawaii Island

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.8% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

