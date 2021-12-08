State confirms 6 additional COVID fatalities, 72 new cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department on Wednesday reported six additional COVID-19 fatalities, raising Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll to 1,039.

The state also confirmed 72 new cases.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,512.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,188 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

51 were on Oahu

5 on Kauai

8 on Maui

8 on Hawaii Island

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72.3% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.8% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.