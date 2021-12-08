Senate votes to approve Clare Connors as Hawaii’s next US attorney

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The US Senate voted Tuesday to approve Clare Connors to serve as the next US attorney for the state.

The Senate, including Sen. Mazie Hirono and Sen. Brian Schatz, unanimously confirmed her nomination.

“Clare Connors is an excellent choice to serve as US Attorney for the District of Hawaii, and her unanimous confirmation by the Senate is proof of that,” Hirono said.

“With her strong background in public service and her proven commitment to justice, we were proud to support her nomination, and are confident she will serve the people of Hawaii well.”

Connors was nominated by President Joe Biden after serving as Hawaii’s attorney general since 2019.

She has spent nearly 20 years in the field of law, starting as a law clerk for a federal district court judge in 2002.

