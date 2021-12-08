Tributes
Police arrest man for attempted murder in connection with shooting in Kalihi

Birano has a lengthy history of felony arrests, including kidnapping and terroristic threatening.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested an attempted murder suspect in connection with a double shooting in Kalihi.

Arthur Birano, 46, allegedly shot two people at a transitional housing for recovering addicts on Kalihi Street on Dec. 1.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics transported a 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso.

Both victims survived the shooting, but their conditions are unknown.

Birano has a lengthy history of felony arrests, including kidnapping and terroristic threatening.

