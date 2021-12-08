Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Plumber who found money in Osteen church gets $20,000 reward

By KTRK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:05 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas plumber is getting a big reward after turning in a stash of cash he found hidden in the walls of Joel Osteen’s megachurch.

Seven years after $600,000 in cash and checks went missing from a safe at Lakewood Church in Houston, a plumber found hundreds of envelopes with some of that money in the walls while he repaired a toilet Nov. 10.

Most of the story remains a mystery, even after the plumber, only identified as Justin, called into “The Morning Bullpen,” a local radio show.

“I was doing some plumbing work at the Lakewood Church, and I discovered their money in the wall that was stolen back in 2014,” said Justin in the call.

Police say Justin’s story checked out. They have since linked the money he found to the unsolved heist.

At the time of the theft, the church donated $20,000 to Crime Stoppers to try to solve the crime. The organization decided Tuesday to gift the money to Justin, an unusual move but one that Lakewood supports.

“Lakewood Church made a $20,000 charitable donation to Crime Stoppers of Houston to help solve this case and support them for all they do for the community. We are appreciative of the plumber, and we hope he pays the gift forward,” said the church in a statement.

After the money was found, the church says it contacted the insurance company, and “the matter is now resolved.”

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state.
LIST: Emergency shelters remain open as heavy rains continue
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting
Heavy downpours now focused over Kauai and Oahu into the night through Tuesday morning and...
Forecast: Powerful Kona low meanders off of the islands, most intense rain will now focus over the western end of the state

Latest News

Police linked the money the plumber found to an unsolved 2014 heist of $600,000 from the church.
Plumber rewarded after finding money in Houston church's walls
The ex-MPD officer fired after a Hawaii News Now investigative report is back in custody after...
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting
The Navy is fighting the state’s order to shut down the Red Hill storage fuel tanks and remove...
Navy fights state order to shut down and empty Red Hill fuel tanks
In a statement, Sen. Mazie Hirono said Connors has a proven commitment to justice, and will...
Senate votes to approve Clare Connors as Hawaii’s next US attorney