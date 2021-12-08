Tributes
PHOTOS: Widespread damage reported after Kona low sweeps over state

Maui County was hit particularly hard in North Kihei as the roads were covered in mud.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kona low that passed through the state Sunday into Monday left behind severe damage on several islands.

Maui’s North Kihei was hit particularly hard as roads were covered in mud after the storm.

On Oahu, a landslide on Round Top Drive sent dirt and debris crashing into a home. View the full gallery below:

