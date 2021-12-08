PHOTOS: Widespread damage reported after Kona low sweeps over state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kona low that passed through the state Sunday into Monday left behind severe damage on several islands.

Maui’s North Kihei was hit particularly hard as roads were covered in mud after the storm.

On Oahu, a landslide on Round Top Drive sent dirt and debris crashing into a home. View the full gallery below:

