Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Instagram CEO to appear before Senate panel

FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile...
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile device in New York.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will appear before a Senate panel on Wednesday as the company faces scrutiny over the potential detrimental impact its photo-sharing social media platform has on young people.

In September senators fired a barrage of criticism at Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, over the social-networking giant’s handling of internal research on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform can harm teens. The lawmakers accused Facebook, now called Meta, of concealing the negative findings about Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes.

The next month Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Instagram’s effects on children.

For its part, Instagram announced on Tuesday that it launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service. Instagram said that its first tools for parents will roll out early next year, allowing them to see how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting
State radar on Tuesday morning.
Forecast: Threat of rain is winding down, Kauai remains under a Flood Watch but likely won’t receive substantial rain with the kona low moving away from the state
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’

Latest News

A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters
This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows Kim...
GRAPHIC: Opening statements begin at Minnesota officer’s trial over Daunte Wright’s death
Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter found each other by accident and finally met for the first...
Long-lost sisters discover one another by chance, meet for the first time after 73 years
Wednesday forecast
Forecast: After days of stormy weather, drier conditions moving over