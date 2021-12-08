Tributes
HFD investigates cause of 2-alarm fire at Ala Moana Shopping Center

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Longs in Ala Moana (credit: Mathew Ursua)
Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at Longs in Ala Moana (credit: Mathew Ursua)(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:06 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at Ala Moana Shopping Center on Tuesday morning after a security guard noticed smoke coming from a loading dock area.

Officials said the two-alarm fire started around 8:10 a.m. in a basement storage room belonging to the Longs Drugs at the mall.

HFD said an electrical panel in the room had shorted and sparked a fire which spread to flammable items nearby.

Firefighters said the storage room, located directly below the store was full of boxes and merchandise, which hindered fire suppression. HFD said fortunately, the sprinkler system was activated and confined flames to an area about 20 feet by 20 feet.

However, officials said the fire was not fully extinguished and that crews had to sift through the room, despite poor visibility and little ventilation, to ensure nothing was smoldering.

HFD said the blaze was extinguished just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of damages is unknown at this time and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

