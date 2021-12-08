Tributes
Hawaii men’s basketball set to host North Carolina in 2024

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has agreed with basketball powerhouse North Carolina to play a non conference game in 2024.

The game is set to take place on November 22nd, a make up game that was originally slated for 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly canceled all of UH’s non conference games.

“We’re extremely happy to have North Carolina back on our non-conference schedule,” head coach Eran Ganot said in a statement. “Last season, they were the jewel of one of our best non-conference schedules in years. COVID dealt us an unfortunate hand and we’re continuing to navigate through it, but it’s great to get ahead on future schedules. Our student-athletes get to compete against one of the game’s elite programs and I’m thrilled for our fans who always come out in full force to support us. I’m sure the electricity at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center will be off the charts.”

This will be the ‘Bows sixth meeting with the Tar Heels, with four of the five clashes happening in Honolulu.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

