Forecast: Stormy weather moving out, breezy winds moving in as trade winds pick back up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Improving weather trends are expected for most of the state from Oahu eastward to the Big Islands as high pressure building north of the islands will bring strengthening trade winds back to the region. Trade winds will become locally strong late this afternoon into Thursday. Once winds turn more easterly on Thursday, breezy trades will persist for the remainder of the forecast period. During this time, showers will remain focused over windward and mauka areas.

Lingering instability near Kauai and Niihau will keep the threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

From Wednesday onward, clouds and showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections of each island.

Let’s talk surf: The ongoing north swell will continue to lower through the day. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain well below early winter averages with only a very small, medium period north northwest swell forecast to arrive late Thursday and Friday. A slightly larger, longer period north swell may arrive next Sunday or Monday. The recent small, lower period wind wave south swell has faded leaving only background long period swells. This will maintain near seasonal south facing shore surf the next several days. East facing shores will see a gradual pick up in short period chop as upstream trades strengthen and spread over the area the next few days.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.