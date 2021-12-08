Forecast: After days of stormy weather, drier conditions moving over

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Improving weather trends are expected for most of the state from Oahu eastward to the Big Islands as high pressure building north of the islands will bring strengthening trade winds back to the region.

Lingering instability near Kauai and Niihau will keep the threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms in the forecast through the early morning hours on Wednesday.

From Wednesday onward, clouds and showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas with drier conditions over leeward sections of each island.

The current north swell will continue to lower. Expect a mix of small north and north-northwest swells, through Saturday night.

A slightly larger and longer-period, north-northwest swell may arrive next Sunday or Monday.

South-facing shores are currently experiencing a mix of short-period wind wave over background long period swells. This is keeping south-facing shore surf above average for this time of the year.

East-facing shores will see a gradual pick up in short-period choppy surf as upstream trades strengthen and spread over the area later in the week.

