Flooding rains take a toll on Oahu businesses during busy holiday shopping season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu businesses were in clean-up mode Tuesday after a strong winter storm dumped nearly 9 inches rain in the Downtown area.

The flooding took a toll on business from Iwiliei to Kahala, right in the middle of the busy holiday shopping season.

“The waterline was almost up to the building. We had some gravel and everything,” said Eric Iijima, who spent much of the day sweeping away gravel, mud and water in front of Queen Auto Sales in Kakaako.

Cliff Garcia, owner of Tropical Otto Parts, said the flooding was among the worst he’s seen.

“It’s constant. It’s all over the islands ― these areas, Kakaako ― all the streets,” he said.

Maintenance crews at Kahala Mall spent much of Tuesday morning blowing out moisture and preventing water damage at the center’s ewa wing.

While most of its tenants weren’t impacted, the Consolidated Theatres was closed temporarily as a safety precaution.

The movie theater, which had been shut down for nearly two years due to renovations, reopened just last month in time for the busy Christmas shopping season.

“While it is disappointing to have to close for even one day following our long-anticipated reopening at this location, it is far more important that everyone keeps safe in these challenging weather conditions,” Marketing and Events Manager Kyler Kokubun said, in a news release.

Throughout the city, the heavy rains caused hefty damages for businesses and homeowners but also to public parks, beaches and streams.

Drone video shows the massive amount of silt that was dumped into the Ala Wai overnight. The state has issued a brown water advisory for all of Oahu due to storm water discharges like this.

It was a similar story at the Waialae Stream near Kahala Beach.

“Yesterday morning, the water was up to the bridge up there and went over the guys house,” said Kaimuki resident Achim Koenigs.

“The city and county came with the bulldozer. They opened up the path and the water started draining. They did a really good job.”

