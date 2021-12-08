Tributes
Fire set to giant Christmas tree at Fox News headquarters

A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday,...
A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Police say a man is facing charges including arson for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan. The tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire early Wednesday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:07 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man is facing charges including arson for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan.

The tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire shortly after midnight Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges. Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said a new tree would be installed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

