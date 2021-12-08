Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Female sergeant brutally attacked by inmate inside Texas jail

By Jessica Willey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A man locked up on sex assault charges is accused of sexually assaulting a female sergeant inside the Harris County Jail in Texas.

“We had one of our employee reps go down to the hospital, and he said it’s the worst beating he’s ever seen in his 46-year career,” said David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies Organization.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the violent attack happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Sources say the inmate ambushed the sergeant on the fifth floor.

The inmate, 27-year-old Jeremiah Williams, was unescorted and jailed for two previous sex-related crimes.

He now faces additional charges.

“The brutal attack of our sheriff’s office teammate warrants a thorough and swift investigation. Uncovering all the relevant facts related to this alleged assault is a top priority as we seek answers and justice,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

The attack comes a month after 19-year-old Fred Harris, a man with special needs, was beaten to death inside the jail.

A fellow inmate twice his size has been charged with murder.

In September, the Harris County Deputies Organization sued the county, alleging unsafe jail conditions and understaffing.

“There’s not enough people in that jail. I keep saying that. I keep warning them, and they don’t listen,” said David Batton, general counsel for the organization.

Cuevas said what happened to the female sergeant is sending shockwaves of fear through jail staff.

“We have employees who are calling who don’t want to show up to work,” Cuevas said.

The sheriff’s office said an internal review will be done in addition to the criminal investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting
State radar on Tuesday morning.
Forecast: Threat of rain is winding down, Kauai remains under a Flood Watch but likely won’t receive substantial rain with the kona low moving away from the state
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’

Latest News

James Woodruff, Troup County, Georgia, sheriff, discusses an Auburn student from Georgia's car...
Car found 45 years after student's disappearance, Georgia sheriff says
A landslide on Round Top Drive on Oahu sent dirt and debris crashing into a home.
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Power outages, flood damage: As strong storm moves on, communities grapple with mess left behind
Red Hill water
Congressman Kai Kahele confident Navy will shut down Red Hill fuel tanks
FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile...
Instagram CEO faces senators amid anger over potential harm