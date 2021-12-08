Tributes
Donations to cover cost of repairs after break-in at Moiliili Community Center

By Kainoa Enos
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Central Pacific Bank Foundation made a donation to cover repairs to a valued community organization following a recent break-in.

Vandals struck the Moiliili Community Center on Nov. 19. The suspects got in an rummaged through the building, leaving behind $9,000 worth of damage.

Thieves broke into the center in November, causing thousands of dollars worth in damage.
Thieves broke into the center in November, causing thousands of dollars worth in damage.(Moiliili Community Center)

It hurt the bottom line for the community center, which has been around since 1942.

“As a non-profit organization, we do not have a lot of money,” said Moiliili Community Center Executive Director Nadine Nishioka. “We depend on grants and donations to fund our programs so the damage caused by the break-in will take away needed funds for our keiki and kupuna programs.”

The donation from the CPB foundation will go toward repairs, and a new security system.

“We’re honored to make this donation to help with repairs and to create a safer and more secure environment, so that the organization can continue their focus on enriching the lives of the surrounding community,” said Executive Director of the CPB Foundation Keith Amemiya.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in connection with the break-in.

