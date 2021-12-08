With some roads still impassable on Maui, crews use heavy machinery to clean debris

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Clean up efforts are underway on Maui after several parts of the island saw severe flooding and mudslides.

Heavy rain especially drenched Kihei on Sunday night, causing damage to several homes and vehicles. Some cars even got stuck in the mud as flash flooding brought debris to roadways.

Along South Kihei Road, heavy machinery was used to scoop up mud, water and debris on Tuesday. Crews were dumping it in giant trucks to be hauled away from the area.

County crews and private companies said they are doing their best to try to make these roads passable again.

“It’s a major problem that we only seem to address when we have the storm,” said Mike Moran, president of the Kihei Community Association. “Here’s the situation now. Three months, six months when the ocean clears again and the water is gone, I expect we’ll be back to the same thing again sadly.”

Moran said because several parts of south Maui are in flood prone areas, the problem of flooding and need for prevention must be addressed immediately.

