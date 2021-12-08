Tributes
A community that rarely sees heavy rains is inundated by floodwaters

By Samie Solina
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:48 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents in Maili worked to clean up the mess from a strong winter storm that sent floodwaters into their yards and homes.

“This water is so polluted,” said Katherine Kamada, a resident. “There’s no drainage.”

Keola Akana and his family lost belongings to the floodwaters.

“The property was just was inundated with water,” Akana said. “It just caught us off guard being that was just a thunderstorm for a couple of days.”

Keola and his neighbors hope this never happens again. It’s been decades since the last flood here.

“Since 1996, we haven’t had a huge deluge,” Kamada said. “We saw exactly what is going on right now.”

Added Akana: “We never really got a drainage system. Then it kind of evolved into flooding of this water.”

It will be a while till this waterlogged neighborhood dries up and residents hope the next time it rains the water will have somewhere to go.

