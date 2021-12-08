On Hawaii Island, these industrious residents decided to turn lemons into ... coconuts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After strong winds and heavy rain battered Hawaii Island, crews began cleaning up debris left behind from the storm.

On Tuesday, crews focused their efforts at Onekahakaha Beach Park in Hilo, using machinery to clear fallen trees from the parking lot.

While the severe weather brought damage to certain areas across the island — including downed powerlines, which left hundreds from Puna to Kona without power — some residents took the opportunity to collect fallen coconuts from the park.

“The storm knocks down the coconut and helps us to pick them up instead of climbing the tree,” said Marshall Duyao, a Hawaii Island resident.

“It’s dangerous to go out there when it’s windy, so you just got to wait for the storm to settle down.”

The men said they are benefiting from this aspect of the storm and have already found a buyer for the coconuts they gathered Tuesday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.