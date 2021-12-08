Tributes
63-year-old man critically injured after vehicle slams into H-1 zipper lane barrier

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old man was critically injured in a crash on the H-1 Freeway on Wednesday morning, Emergency Medical Services said.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the westbound direction after the Pearl Harbor off-ramp.

Officials said a vehicle struck the barrier of the zipper lane. The victim was found unresponsive.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to the hospital.

It’s unknown if a medical condition caused the crash.

The crash caused heavy traffic in the westbound direction of the freeway.

This story will be updated.

