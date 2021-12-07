Tributes
WWII veterans, dignitaries to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:12 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of World War II veterans and a number of military and government dignitaries will gather Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Among those in attendance: At least 40 Pearl Harbor survivors.

[SPECIAL SECTION: 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor]

The remembrance ceremony at Kilo Pier begins at 7:40 a.m. And at 7:55 a.m., the moment the attack began, a moment of silence will be observed.

The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 continued for two hours and 20 minutes.

When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies, 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and America was thrown into war.

