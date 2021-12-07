WWII veterans, dignitaries to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of World War II veterans and a number of military and government dignitaries will gather Tuesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Among those in attendance: At least 40 Pearl Harbor survivors.

The remembrance ceremony at Kilo Pier begins at 7:40 a.m. And at 7:55 a.m., the moment the attack began, a moment of silence will be observed.

Hawaii News Now will carry the ceremony live on Facebook and across our digital platforms.

The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 continued for two hours and 20 minutes.

When the last Japanese fighter planes left Hawaii skies, 2,403 Americans were dead, the Pacific Fleet was in ruins, and America was thrown into war.

This story will be updated.

