Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Strong winter storm pummels Oahu, leaving behind a trail of damage

As rains cleared Tuesday, communities across the state started to assess the damage left behind...
As rains cleared Tuesday, communities across the state started to assess the damage left behind by a powerful and slow-moving winter storm that battered the islands for 48 hours,(Hawaii Department of Education)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:24 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As rains cleared Tuesday, communities across the state started to assess the damage left behind by a powerful and slow-moving winter storm that battered the islands for 48 hours, flooding homes and businesses, triggering massive power outages and downing trees.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant impacts:

  • Flooding at HECO’s Iwilei substation triggered a significant outage in Downtown Honolulu, leaving thousands of businesses and apartment buildings in the dark. There was no timeline for when the power would be fully restored.
  • Honolulu firefighters made more than 90 rescues during the storm, from pulling people from rain-swollen streams to helping them escape flooding in their own homes.
  • On Oahu and Maui, residents reported significant flooding in a number of areas. Incredible images posted on social media showed cars under water and streets turned into rivers.
  • Businesses were also cleaning up from the strong Kona low. Floodwaters damaged several shops at Kahala Mall, and the newly-renovated Consolidated Theatres announced it would be closed indefinitely as crews tried to determine how long a clean-up would take.

The National Weather Service said the strong Kona low dropped more than 10 inches of rain in some neighborhoods in the 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Amid winter storm, Honolulu firefighters make more than 90 weather-related rescues

Many areas of the island saw at least 7 inches of rain.

In Downtown Honolulu, one of the most significant problems was a large power outage.

The outage happened Monday night after Hawaiian Electric Company reported its Iwilei substation was flooded. Crews worked through the night and by Tuesday morning, they were able to repair one of three transformers damaged by flooding, restoring power to six buildings.

Among the buildings where power was restored: the state Capitol, state offices, and courts.

Across Oahu, few communities escaped flooding during the storm.

In Waikiki, the streets turned into rivers. And in many spots, rain-swollen streams flowed into homes.

On Monday night, firefighters rescued five people who were trapped in the Nuuanu Stream. One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

HFD also reported evacuating multiple people from a home in Pearl City around 7:30 p.m. Among those rescued was an elderly woman who was trapped in a room by floodwaters.

RELATED COVERAGE:

On Monday afternoon, firefighters also responded to a swollen drainage canal following reports that five children had been swept away in floodwaters. Three of the kids were able to get out on their own while two needed to be rescued. And all of the children escaped with only minor injuries.

And earlier in the day, a tree falling on Pali Highway narrowly missed a driver, who captured the ordeal on camera. Bystanders and emergency crews were able to clear the roadway.

Several public schools were also trying to clean up storm damage.

A massive tree fell on the Farrington High School campus, prompting officials to close the school for the day on Tuesday. There was also significant flooding at Pearl City Highlands Elementary School.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state.
LIST: Emergency shelters remain open as heavy rains continue
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’
Heavy downpours now focused over Kauai and Oahu into the night through Tuesday morning and...
Forecast: Powerful Kona low meanders off of the islands, most intense rain will now focus over the western end of the state
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting

Latest News

The Honolulu Fire Department made 90 weather-related rescues,
During winter storm, Honolulu firefighters made more than 90 weather-related rescues
Flooding at HECO's Iwilei substation triggered a large power outage in Downtown Honolulu on...
Flooded HECO substation triggers widespread outage in Downtown Honolulu
Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
WWII veterans, dignitaries mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state.
LIST: Emergency shelters remain open as heavy rains continue