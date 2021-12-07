Strong winter storm pummels Oahu, leaving behind a trail of damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As rains cleared Tuesday, communities across the state started to assess the damage left behind by a powerful and slow-moving winter storm that battered the islands for 48 hours, flooding homes and businesses, triggering massive power outages and downing trees.

Here’s a look at some of the most significant impacts:

Flooding at HECO’s Iwilei substation triggered a significant outage in Downtown Honolulu , leaving thousands of businesses and apartment buildings in the dark. There was no timeline for when the power would be fully restored.

Honolulu firefighters made more than 90 rescues during the storm , from pulling people from rain-swollen streams to helping them escape flooding in their own homes.

On Oahu and Maui, residents reported significant flooding in a number of areas. Incredible images posted on social media showed cars under water and streets turned into rivers.

Businesses were also cleaning up from the strong Kona low. Floodwaters damaged several shops at Kahala Mall, and the newly-renovated Consolidated Theatres announced it would be closed indefinitely as crews tried to determine how long a clean-up would take.

The National Weather Service said the strong Kona low dropped more than 10 inches of rain in some neighborhoods in the 24-hour period ending at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Many areas of the island saw at least 7 inches of rain.

In Downtown Honolulu, one of the most significant problems was a large power outage.

The outage happened Monday night after Hawaiian Electric Company reported its Iwilei substation was flooded. Crews worked through the night and by Tuesday morning, they were able to repair one of three transformers damaged by flooding, restoring power to six buildings.

Among the buildings where power was restored: the state Capitol, state offices, and courts.

Across Oahu, few communities escaped flooding during the storm.

In Waikiki, the streets turned into rivers. And in many spots, rain-swollen streams flowed into homes.

On Monday night, firefighters rescued five people who were trapped in the Nuuanu Stream. One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

HFD also reported evacuating multiple people from a home in Pearl City around 7:30 p.m. Among those rescued was an elderly woman who was trapped in a room by floodwaters.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters also responded to a swollen drainage canal following reports that five children had been swept away in floodwaters. Three of the kids were able to get out on their own while two needed to be rescued. And all of the children escaped with only minor injuries.

And earlier in the day, a tree falling on Pali Highway narrowly missed a driver, who captured the ordeal on camera. Bystanders and emergency crews were able to clear the roadway.

Several public schools were also trying to clean up storm damage.

A massive tree fell on the Farrington High School campus, prompting officials to close the school for the day on Tuesday. There was also significant flooding at Pearl City Highlands Elementary School.

