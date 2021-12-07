Tributes
Thousands remain without power on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:26 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds battered Hawaii Island on Sunday night into Monday, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands.

On Monday night, there were still widespread outages ― from Puna to Kona.

Oahu under flash flood warning as heavy rains continue; governor declares state of emergency

Heavy rains also pounded Kau, leaving roads flooded and parts of Highway 11 shut down. In Ainaloa, residents said the storm was more of a wind than a rain event.

“Power lines down, some trees went down. We had some electrical problems so HELCO was out there, we had a couple of pumps go down,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

Shelters in Pahala and Naalehu have been opened and more can be set up within 30 minutes if needed.

