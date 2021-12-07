Tributes
Storm brings over 14 inches of rain to some spots, and still counting

Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps across the Hawaiian Island chain, and forecasters say it’s not over yet.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:01 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The strong Kona low northwest of Hawaii has brought downpours that dumped over 14 inches of rain on Hawaii Island and nearly 13 inches on Maui in 48 hours.

That’s close to the storm total amounts predicted by the National Weather Service. But it’s just the rain that’s come so far.

The NWS said the highest rainfall total between Saturday and Monday was at Nene Cabin on Hawaii Island, which recorded 14.07 inches of rain.

On Maui, the Kula 1 rain gauge picked up 12.95 inches in the 48 hours ending just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Oahu’s highest rainfall total was at Poamoho with 7.36 inches. On Kauai, Kapahi and Omao both recorded 2.91 inches.

Here are some of the significant preliminary rainfall totals over 48 hours, reported at 5 p.m. Monday (in inches):

HAWAII ISLAND

  • Nene Cabin, 14.07
  • Keaumo, 13.64
  • 4 Miles S of Volcano, 11.67
  • Pali 2, 11.27
  • Kapapala Ranch, 8.79
  • 2.7 Miles SSE of Pahoa, 7.13
  • Glenwood, 7.00
  • Lower Kahuku, 6.86
  • Waiakea Exp. Station, 6.53
  • Pahala, 6.52
  • Mountain View, 5.86
  • Hakalau, 5.70
  • Hawaiian Ocean View, 5.48
  • Kurtistown, 5.37
  • 1 Mile NNE of Hilo, 5.15
  • Kahuku Ranch, 5.02
  • Piihonua, 4.50
  • Waiakea Uka, 4.37
  • 4 Miles SSE of Keaau, 4.33
  • Naalehu, 3.80
  • Pahoa, 3.75
  • South Point, 3.70
  • Hawaiian Paradise Park, 3.70
  • HIlo Airport, 3.60

MAUI COUNTY

  • Kula 1 (Maui), 12.95
  • Puu Alii (Molokai), 8.69
  • Molokai 1, 7.88
  • Lanai 1, 6.73
  • Lanai City, 6.07
  • Ulupalakua (Maui), 5.14
  • Wailuku (Maui), 4.93
  • Puu Kukui (Maui), 4.92
  • Lanai Airport, 4.91
  • Kaunakakai Mauka (Molokai), 4.47
  • Makapulapai (Molokai), 4.43
  • Kepuni (Maui), 4.37
  • Kula Branch Station (Maui), 4.30
  • Molokai Airport, 4.13
  • Lahaina (1 Mile East), 3.85
  • Mahinahina (Maui), 3.71
  • Kaunakakai (5 mi NW) (Molokai), 3.69
  • Kealia Pond (Maui), 3.69

OAHU

  • Poamoho, 7.36
  • Nuuanu Upper, 5.66
  • St. Stephens, 5.56
  • Maunawili, 5.44
  • Makua Range, 5.38
  • Kuaokala, 5.33
  • Manoa Lyon Arboretum, 5.27
  • Waihee Pump, 4.91
  • Luluku, 4.90
  • Moanalua, 4.88
  • Schofield East, 4.79
  • Kaneohe MBCH, 4.74
  • Schofield Barracks, 4.73
  • Dillingham, 4.54
  • Olomana Fire Station, 4.54
  • Ahuimanu Loop, 4.34
  • Palolo Fire Station, 4.20
  • Waianae Valley, 4.14
  • Waimanalo, 4.12
  • Palehua, 3.95
  • Punaluu Pump, 3.95
  • Pupukea Road, 3.86
  • Hawaii Kai Golf Course, 3.84
  • Moanalua RG, 3.77
  • Kamananui Stream, 3.75
  • Palisades, 3.67
  • Waianae, 3.64
  • Lualualei, 3.61
  • Aloha Tower, 3.55
  • Niu Valley, 3.48
  • Wheeler AAF, 3.46
  • Kamehame, 3,32
  • Kapolei, 3.27
  • Honouliuli, 3.07
  • Waiawa, 3.01
  • Waipio, 3.00
  • Kalaeloa Airport, 2.93
  • Kunia Substation, 2.84
  • Kii, 2.60
  • Kahana, 2.59
  • Kahuku, 2.53
  • Honolulu Airport, 2.36

KAUAI

  • Kapahi, 2.91
  • Omao, 2.91
  • Kalaheo, 2.89
  • Lihue Variety Station, 2.78
  • Puu Lua 2.77
  • Wailua, 2.76
  • Anahola, 2.33
  • 1 Mile WNW of Waimea, 2.26
  • Hanapepe, 2.12
  • Waimea Neights, 2.02
  • Kilohana, 1.93
  • Lihue Airport, 1.80
  • Wainiha, 1.53
  • Mana, 1.50
  • Makaha Ridge, 1.45
  • Mount Waialeale, 1.41
  • Barking Sands, 1.38

