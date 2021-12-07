Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

State orders Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill, de-fuel underground tanks

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a significant move Monday night, the governor ordered the Navy to empty its Red Hill underground fuel storage tanks amid an investigation into tainted drinking water.

Petroleum has been found in the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system’s Red Hill well.

“The health and safety of our residents are my top priorities,” said Gov. David Ige, in a news conference announcing his decision. “We need to know what happened, how and why it happened.”

The announcement essentially means the state is telling the Navy to shut down its Red Hill facility for an undetermined amount of time ― and potentially permanently.

Here’s what the state Health Department’s order includes:

  • Operations at the Red Hill facility must be immediately suspended.
  • The Navy will need to install a drinking water treatment system at the Red Hill shaft, where petroleum has been detected.
  • Submit a work plan and timeline to assess the system’s integrity, and take corrective action if necessary.
  • And within 30 days of completing corrective action, the Navy must defuel the tanks.

The news conference comes just hours after Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who is in Honolulu, pledged to restore the Pearl Harbor-Hickam water system.

The state has advised the 93,000 customers on the Navy system not to drink the water.

Residents tapped into the Navy system have complained of fuel-like odors and medical issues after using or drinking the water.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oahu remains under a flash flood warning as a strong Kona low continues to batter the state,...
Oahu under flash flood warning as heavy rains continue; governor declares state of emergency
HNN FILE
LIST: City parks, Honolulu Zoo closed as heavy rains continue; weather alerts in effect
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state
Guy Hagi's Monday forecast
Forecast: Powerful storm sweeping through the state

Latest News

Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Sunday called on the Navy to...
Secretary of the Navy says he’s ‘committed to rebuilding trust’ amid tainted water probe
The Department of Health is also ordering the Navy to empty the Red Hill underground storage...
DOH orders Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill
Get a live look at the radar as a storm moves in over the state.
WATCH: Get a live look at the radar as drenching rains, strong winds move in over state
Oahu remains under a flash flood warning as a strong Kona low continues to batter the state,...
Oahu under flash flood warning as heavy rains continue; governor declares state of emergency