Hawaii County opens Damage Assessment Survey for residents, businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The County of Hawaii is notifying residents and businesses to report any damages sustained during the recent bought of severe weather.

The County opened an online damage assessment form that people can access by clicking here. The information entered will ensure county damage assessors can examine damage caused by heavy rain, strong winds or flooding.

The information will further allow County officials to seek state or federal funding for disaster repairs. Gov. Ige along with County Mayor Mitch Roth have already declared a state of emergency status which frees up disaster funding.

“We would like to encourage anyone who has incurred damages to their property to fill out the damage assessment today,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “The more information we receive, the better we can respond to the needs of each individual household.”

County officials say that completing a Damage Assessment Survey does not constitute an application for assistance, and claims with insurance companies should still be filed.

For more information, contact the Hawaii County Civil Defense at (808) 935-0031 or (808) 935-0032.

