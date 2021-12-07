Tributes
Forecast: Threat of heavy rain, gusty winds continues for Kauai, Oahu

State radar on Tuesday morning.
State radar on Tuesday morning.(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona low northwest of the islands will bring the threat of heavy rain and locally gusty winds to Kauai County and Oahu Tuesday, with the low expected to drift away from the area on Wednesday.

A drier airmass moving in from the east has begun to reach the Big Island and Maui County, where the threat of significant flooding has diminished.

A breezy and drier trade wind weather pattern will spread over all islands by Thursday, continuing into the weekend.

Several small- to moderate-period northwest swells arriving throughout the week will keep surf from going completely flat along north- and west-facing shorelines.

Strong southerly winds will continue to generate rough, short-period chop along south-facing shores through Tuesday night.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain elevated due to the diminishing north swell wrapping into those spots.

Rough to moderate trade wind wave swell will maintain elevated east-shore chop from Tuesday night through the rest of the week.

The coastal flood statement continues through early Tuesday morning due to abnormally high ocean levels coinciding with seasonal high tides.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

