Flooded roads, cars stuck in mud: On Maui, strong system leaves behind a big mess

Severe flooding battered parts of Maui.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before a Kona low made its way to Oahu, the strong system pummeled Maui County.

The storm knocked out power in many parts of the Valley Isle, including Kahului Airport on Sunday night, and service still has not been restored to thousands of customers.

Meanwhile, several roads are closed because parts of the island are still experiencing severe flooding.

In parts of South Kihei, there were vehicles stuck in the water and the mud.

“The parking lot was already gone. It was flooded,” said Kihei resident Dakota Stutzman.

Several residents said they had to self-evacuate and find higher ground.

On Monday afternoon, crews were working to clear debris from roads around the island. There were also reports of downed trees in Kaanapali.

The storm also battered Molokai and Lanai.

On Molokai, floodwaters forced the closure of a main highway, forcing some people who work in town to stay put.

“There were reports in Kalae on the top of Molokai of almost 9 inches of rain,” said Molokai resident Rick Schonely. “So this is a soaker. And some high winds also.”

This story will be updated.

