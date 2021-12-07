Flooded HECO substation triggers widespread outage in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many businesses and residents in Downtown Honolulu remain without power Tuesday after HECO reported its Iwilei substation flooded during severe weather.

HECO said torrential rains and flooding caused three transformers to fail on Monday night, with hundreds of customers affected — from the state Capitol to the federal courthouse to residential condos and apartments.

Crews were on scene late into the night, but they weren’t able to pump out water until the rain stopped.

By Tuesday morning, as the rain subsided, they were able to repair one of three transformers damaged by flooding. Power was restored to six buildings, including the state Capitol, state office and city municipal buildings, district court, Central Pacific Bank and First Hawaiian Bank.

The other two transformers are being dried out and repaired.

HECO expects full restoration of power by the end of the business day.

Dozens of customers all over the island were also without power on Tuesday, according to the HECO outage map.

