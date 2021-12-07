Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Flooded HECO substation triggers widespread outage in Downtown Honolulu

Flooding at HECO's Iwilei substation triggered a large power outage in Downtown Honolulu on...
Flooding at HECO's Iwilei substation triggered a large power outage in Downtown Honolulu on Monday night.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:50 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many businesses and residents in Downtown Honolulu remain without power Tuesday after HECO reported its Iwilei substation flooded during severe weather.

HECO said torrential rains and flooding caused three transformers to fail on Monday night, with hundreds of customers affected — from the state Capitol to the federal courthouse to residential condos and apartments.

Crews were on scene late into the night, but they weren’t able to pump out water until the rain stopped.

Strong winter storm pummels Oahu, leaving behind a trail of damage

By Tuesday morning, as the rain subsided, they were able to repair one of three transformers damaged by flooding. Power was restored to six buildings, including the state Capitol, state office and city municipal buildings, district court, Central Pacific Bank and First Hawaiian Bank.

The other two transformers are being dried out and repaired.

HECO expects full restoration of power by the end of the business day.

Dozens of customers all over the island were also without power on Tuesday, according to the HECO outage map.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning expires, but threat of severe weather remains
Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state.
LIST: Emergency shelters remain open as heavy rains continue
The remains of about 50 sailors remain entombed aboard the wreckage of the USS Utah. The...
On 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, calls to remember the ‘forgotten ship’
Heavy downpours now focused over Kauai and Oahu into the night through Tuesday morning and...
Forecast: Powerful Kona low meanders off of the islands, most intense rain will now focus over the western end of the state
Officer Brandon Saffeels is being investigated.
Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting

Latest News

As rains cleared Tuesday, communities across the state started to assess the damage left behind...
Strong winter storm pummels Oahu, leaving behind a trail of damage
The Honolulu Fire Department made 90 weather-related rescues,
During winter storm, Honolulu firefighters made more than 90 weather-related rescues
Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
WWII veterans, dignitaries mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state.
LIST: Emergency shelters remain open as heavy rains continue