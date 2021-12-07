Tributes
Amid winter storm, Honolulu firefighters make more than 90 weather-related rescues

The Honolulu Fire Department made 90 weather-related rescues,(Aryuna Bryant)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters made 90 weather-related rescues as a storm battered Oahu, including helping five people trapped by rushing water in the Nuuanu Stream on Monday night.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

HFD also reported evacuating multiple people from a home in Pearl City around 7:30 p.m.

Among those rescued included an elderly woman who was trapped in a room by flood waters.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters also responded to a swollen drainage canal following reports that five children had been swept away in floodwaters. Three of the kids were able to get out on their own while two needed to be rescued. And all of the children escaped with only minor injuries.

And earlier in the day, a tree falling on Pali Highway narrowly missed a driver, who captured the ordeal on camera. Bystanders and emergency crews were able to clear the roadway.

A massive tree also fell on the Farrington High School campus, prompting officials to close the school for the day on Tuesday.

The state Department of Education announced that officials closed Red Hill Elementary School due to a power outage and Pearl City Highlands Elementary School due to flooding on campus.

And in Kailua, one resident captured video of a utility pole knocked over on Wanaao Road.

This story will be updated.

