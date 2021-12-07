Ex-Maui police officer convicted of federal crimes arrested again in child sex sting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brandon Saffeels, the ex-MPD officer fired after a Hawaii News Now investigative report, is back in custody accused of trying to have sex with a teen.

Saffeels was arrested Saturday night during Operation Keiki Shield — a joint operation by county, state and federal agencies to track down child predators.

Saffeels was allegedly communicating with an agent, pretending to be a 13-year old girl, sources said.

He was booked into the Maui jail early Sunday morning. Bail has been set at $500,000.

Last month, Saffeels was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to honest services fraud, he admitted to soliciting sex from a woman he arrested for DUI in 2019.

He invited her over to his house in a recorded phone conversation and text messages, in exchange he would throw his testimony at her trial.

That woman came forward to Hawaii News Now days after the incident because she was afraid MPD would cover it up.

After her story aired, another woman came forward saying Saffeels also made inappropriate statements after responding to her home when she was the victim of a crime.

A third woman reached out to Hawaii News Now with pictures Saffeels sent to her of himself, some without a shirt on.

The woman said he was on duty when he stopped to talk to her as she was working on her car.

All three women have now filed civil lawsuits against the City and County of Maui.

Saffeels was scheduled to self surrender on Jan. 7, 2022 to a facility in Oregon, but his plea agreement could be thrown out now that he’s been arrested for another, serious crime.

Multiple sources said, prior to this, there had been no indication that Saffeels had ever inappropriately contacted an underage girl, and federal investigators had searched his electronic devices.

During his Nov. 3 sentencing, Saffeels apologized to the victim and to U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi, who said he abused his power as a police officer and took advantage of a vulnerable victim.

