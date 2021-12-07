Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:13 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy.

The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. They said Drake’s request was honored by the academy.

The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicity on the matter.

On Monday, the Grammys has already removed Drake’s nominations from the nominee list on its website.

Drake was nominated for best rap album “Certified Lover Boy” and “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future and Young Thug, which earned a nomination for best rap performance.

FILE - Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday,...
FILE - Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy. The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Drake has called out the Grammys in previous years. The rapper has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category. He also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after “God’s Plan” won best rap song in 2019.

“If there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” said Drake while holding his trophy. Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off.

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic was slow-moving late Monday night as rains pummeled Oahu .
Oahu’s flash flood warning extended; HECO reports significant outage in Downtown Honolulu
Hawaii sees severe weather, widespread damage from a Kona low making its way through the state.
LIST: City parks, Honolulu Zoo closed as heavy rains continue; weather alerts in effect
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state
Heavy downpours now focused over Kauai and Oahu into the night through Tuesday morning and...
Forecast: Powerful Kona low meanders off of the islands, most intense rain will now focus over the western end of the state

Latest News

A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing,...
China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit
Drake withdrew his Grammy nominations from consideration.
Hollywood Minute: Drake withdraws nominations from Grammys
FILE - Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks with members of the...
Pence’s former top aide cooperating with Jan. 6 panel
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina