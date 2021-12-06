WATCH: ‘Returning To Campus’ special premieres on Hawaii News Now

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic has impacted education in myriad ways.

A new special on Hawaii News Now — “Returning to Campus: Schools in Real Life” — seeks to shine on the light on the issue.

The special airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on KHNL and online.

It includes conversations with students and education experts about returning to campus, and what schools in real life look like at some Oahu campuses.

To watch, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.