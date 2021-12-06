Tributes
WATCH: ‘Returning To Campus’ special premieres on Hawaii News Now

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:19 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic has impacted education in myriad ways.

A new special on Hawaii News Now — “Returning to Campus: Schools in Real Life” — seeks to shine on the light on the issue.

The special airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on KHNL and online.

It includes conversations with students and education experts about returning to campus, and what schools in real life look like at some Oahu campuses.

To watch, click here.

