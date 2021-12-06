Rainbow Wahine basketball downs Loyola Marymount, 76-63 in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team secured a late-game win over Loyola Marymount on Sunday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows improved to 3-5 after the 76-63 routing of LMU.

Senior Amy Atwell led the way for the Wahine with a game-high 24 points, while Daejah Phillips notched an additional 13 points and Nae Nae Calhoun contributed 12 points and six assists.

Hawaii’s game against Loyola Marymount was their final nonconference home game of the season.

The Wahine take a little break before hitting the road for their final nonconference game against UNLV on the Ninth Island on December 21st.

