Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park

A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.(Edward Ayala-Barrera)
By Miranda Paige and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A man in Colorado Springs was hospitalized after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.

Edward Ayala-Barrera told KKTV a husky got loose at the park and began biting his Doberman on the neck. He says he pushed the husky away and the dog’s owner attacked him.

“Eventually, you know, he started choking me and put his leg behind my leg to lock it and dropped me on the floor,” Ayala-Barrera explained. “We eventually fell in a ditch full of rocks. So, my leg snapped, and then he put his weight more on me and locked my leg and snapped it more.”

Teri Christman saw the attack happen and said her heart sank.

“I was like, ‘This is bad.’ Like, he looked crazy,” Christman said.

Ayala-Barrera was told his leg was shattered to pieces. He will need a couple of surgeries, as well as rehabilitation.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Ayala-Barrera said, fearing his life will never be the same.

Ayala-Barrera says he will never be able to walk again.

“I can’t work no more. There’s certain stuff that I won’t be able to do for work. And I don’t know how long it will take to recover,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Ayala-Barrera and his wife had just moved to Colorado Springs and were working on getting settled in.

Now, they say they are also left with a mountain of medical bills.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody, you know. I just want justice,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

