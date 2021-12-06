Tributes
LIST: Maui County public schools closed Monday; weather alerts remain up

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s a look at some of the impacts and weather alerts from a severe weather system that’s bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the state.

Forecasters urge state to prepare for ‘catastrophic flooding’ as Kona low impacts state
MAUI COUNTY
  • A flash flood warning remains up for Maui and Molokai. Forecasters say some communities are seeing rains of 1 to 2 inches and hour.
  • All public schools in Maui County are closed Monday in anticipation of more severe weather.
HAWAII COUNTY
  • A flash flood warning is up for Hawaii Island. Peak rainfall rates are being estimated at 2 to 3 inches an hour in Wood Valley.
  • Hawaii County’s mayor has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.
WEATHER ALERTS
  • For a full list of weather alerts in effect, click here.

This story will be updated.

