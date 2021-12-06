LIST: Maui County public schools closed Monday; weather alerts remain up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s a look at some of the impacts and weather alerts from a severe weather system that’s bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the state.

MAUI COUNTY

A flash flood warning remains up for Maui and Molokai. Forecasters say some communities are seeing rains of 1 to 2 inches and hour.

All public schools in Maui County are closed Monday in anticipation of more severe weather.

HAWAII COUNTY

A flash flood warning is up for Hawaii Island. Peak rainfall rates are being estimated at 2 to 3 inches an hour in Wood Valley.

Hawaii County’s mayor has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

WEATHER ALERTS

