LIST: Maui County public schools closed Monday; weather alerts remain up
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s a look at some of the impacts and weather alerts from a severe weather system that’s bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the state.
MAUI COUNTY
- A flash flood warning remains up for Maui and Molokai. Forecasters say some communities are seeing rains of 1 to 2 inches and hour.
- All public schools in Maui County are closed Monday in anticipation of more severe weather.
HAWAII COUNTY
- A flash flood warning is up for Hawaii Island. Peak rainfall rates are being estimated at 2 to 3 inches an hour in Wood Valley.
- Hawaii County’s mayor has declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.
WEATHER ALERTS
