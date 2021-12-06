Tributes
From the huddle to humor, former ‘Bow Tuinei to headline stand up comedy shows at Blaisdell

By Kyle Chinen
Dec. 5, 2021
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former UH Rainbow Warrior football player will soon be in the spotlight once again, but not on the gridiron.

Comedian Tumua Tuinei will be taking center stage at the Blaisdell next weekend.

The former ‘Bow and Punahou linebacker is set to headline the biggest shows of his career, a milestone that he says...happened in the blink of an eye.

“Two years ago I told myself in ten years, hopefully I can be at the Blaisdell and so I cut that down tremendously, and I’m just thankful for it.” Tuinei told Hawaii News Now. “You know, it was always there in the back of my head, but I just never thought it would come this quick.”

A 2014 Punahou graduate, Tuinei was a standout defensive force for the Buffenblu, helping them secure three straight ILH championships and a 2013 state title, followed by a five season career in Manoa.

Tuinei using what he learned on the gridiron for when he steps on stage.

“I have that mentality in my head to always working, always putting in hard work and always, you know, being the the best Tumua that I can be.” Tuinei said. “So I like the two sports, I call them sports, I call comedy a sport, if you guys never seen me perform, I sweat a lot on stage, I got two big and four waters.”

“It’s definitely a fun time and it does give me some flashbacks of football and performing and that adrenaline rush.”

During his junior year at UH, a random stand up comedy class is where he found his love for making people laugh.

“So there was a time where I was going to practice at 5:00 a.m. in the morning and the night before I’ll be at some comedy club doing comedy til like 11:00 p.m. and having to sleep in.” Tuinei said. “It was kind of overlapping, you know, but I never played that much at UH, so it was okay.,I was actually focusing on comedy.”

After graduating, Tuinei played small venues on Oahu, but when the pandemic hit the funny man took to social media where his local-style skits took the islands by force, amassing over 300,000 followers, leading him to headline three packed shows at the Blaisdell.

“Without my fans, I wouldn’t have any of this, you know, it started with you guys and it’s going to end with you guys.” Tuinei said. “Thank you guys so much, I love you guys all and I can’t wait to see you guys this weekend, All right.”

The first two shows are sold out, but tickets for his third show are still available.

