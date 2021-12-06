Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaiian Airlines issues travel waiver due to weather impacts from Kona low

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a Kona low continues to impact the state, Hawaiian Airlines is issuing a travel waiver for those flying to and from the state.

The travel waiver is for those who are flying between Dec. 5 through 7.

Hawaiian Air said tickets must be rebooked by Dec. 14. Change fees have been eliminated, as part of a new policy that began last year.

Customers can also cancel their flight and use the value as credit towards a new ticket until it expires (which is usually a year from the original date of purchase). No change fees will be charged, but a fare difference may apply, officials said.

To make changes, call 1-800-367-5320 or contact customer service.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and strong winds battered parts of the state, including Molokai.
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flooding’
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state
HNN FILE
LIST: DOE announces additional school closures; weather alerts also in effect
Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Sunday called on the Navy to...
Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill facility

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 90 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 72%
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Dec. 6, 2021)
HNN FILE
LIST: DOE announces additional school closures; weather alerts also in effect
Heavy rains and strong winds battered parts of the state, including Molokai.
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flooding’