Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 90 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 72%

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 90 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,385.

With no new fatalities, the state’s death toll remained at 1,033.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,246 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

  • 45 were on Oahu
  • 13 on Kauai
  • 13 on Maui
  • 12 on Hawaii Island

There were also seven people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and strong winds battered parts of the state, including Molokai.
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flooding’
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state
HNN FILE
LIST: DOE announces additional school closures; weather alerts also in effect
Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Sunday called on the Navy to...
Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill facility

Latest News

File photo of a Hawaiian Airlines plane
Hawaiian Airlines issues travel waiver due to weather impacts from Kona low
HNN FILE
LIST: DOE announces additional school closures; weather alerts also in effect
Heavy rains and strong winds battered parts of the state, including Molokai.
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flooding’
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Here’s how to download the Hawaii News Now weather app