Hawaii reports 90 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 72%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 90 new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

The new infections bring the state’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 88,385.

With no new fatalities, the state’s death toll remained at 1,033.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,246 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

45 were on Oahu

13 on Kauai

13 on Maui

12 on Hawaii Island

There were also seven people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

Some 72% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated, while 77.6% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

