Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill fuel facility amid water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation called on the Navy to immediately suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel facility amid an ongoing tainted water crisis.

The underground storage facility with 180 million gallons of fuel sits 100 feet above the aquifer.

“Test results confirming contamination of drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam show that the Navy is not effectively operating the World War II-era facility,” the governor and delegation said in a statement on Sunday night.

“We are calling on the Navy to immediately suspend operations at Red Hill while they confront and remedy this crisis.

The statement was addressed to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who is on Oahu to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Sunday afternoon, Del Toro held a town hall and issued a public apology for the petroleum contamination of the drinking water.

”I deeply apologize to each and every one of you and to the people of Hawaii,” he said.

“And again, I reaffirm my commitment as your secretary of the Navy, speaking on behalf of the Secretary of Department of Defense as well, that we are bringing to bear all the resources of our department or our Navy to fix this problem by doing so, it’s extremely important for us to be transparent.”

The Navy says they are confident they have found a source of the contamination — petroleum chemicals from the Red Hill Well that leaked into the Navy’s potable water system.

Residents tapped into thee Navy system have complained of fuel-like odors and medical issues after using or drinking the water.

And the Board of Water Supply has taken extraordinary measures — shutting down the Halawa well — in a bid to protect the island’s broader drinking water system.

