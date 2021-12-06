Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill fuel facility amid water crisis

By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation called on the Navy to immediately suspend operations at the Red Hill fuel facility amid an ongoing tainted water crisis.

The underground storage facility with 180 million gallons of fuel sits 100 feet above the aquifer.

“Test results confirming contamination of drinking water at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam show that the Navy is not effectively operating the World War II-era facility,” the governor and delegation said in a statement on Sunday night.

“We are calling on the Navy to immediately suspend operations at Red Hill while they confront and remedy this crisis.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

The statement was addressed to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, who is on Oahu to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Sunday afternoon, Del Toro held a town hall and issued a public apology for the petroleum contamination of the drinking water.

”I deeply apologize to each and every one of you and to the people of Hawaii,” he said.

“And again, I reaffirm my commitment as your secretary of the Navy, speaking on behalf of the Secretary of Department of Defense as well, that we are bringing to bear all the resources of our department or our Navy to fix this problem by doing so, it’s extremely important for us to be transparent.”

The Navy says they are confident they have found a source of the contamination — petroleum chemicals from the Red Hill Well that leaked into the Navy’s potable water system.

Residents tapped into thee Navy system have complained of fuel-like odors and medical issues after using or drinking the water.

And the Board of Water Supply has taken extraordinary measures — shutting down the Halawa well — in a bid to protect the island’s broader drinking water system.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
HPD shut down a portion of Queen Emma street Friday morning for an attempted murder...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
The road to Hana during flash flooding conditions winter of 2020
National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding ahead
The Navy said Friday night that it has gotten the green light from the Health Department to...
As Navy works to help families affected by tainted water, timeline for clean-up still uncertain

Latest News

Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island, Maui as severe weather wallops state
Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill fuel facility
Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill fuel facility
Wet weather wallops state — and there's more to come
Wet weather wallops state — and there's more to come
Hawaii COVID testing
State reports 148 additional COVID cases, 1 new death