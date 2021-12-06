Forecasters urge state to prepare for ‘catastrophic flooding’ as Kona low impacts state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that a Kona low could bring the threat of “catastrophic flooding” — as much as 25 inches in some spots — and strong south winds to the state.

The National Weather Service called the Kona low “unusually threat” and said its biggest threat is rain.

Here’s the latest:

Public schools in Maui County will be closed Monday due to the severe weather.

The city has opened four emergency shelters on Oahu as a precaution.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth declared a state of emergency for his island, warning residents about the threat of significant flooding, high winds, and thunderstorms.

Maui and Hawaii Island remain under a flash flood warning as heavy rains continue.

For Oahu, forecasters say, the most significant impacts will begin Sunday night and could continue through Tuesday. Officials said residents should prepare for flooded roads, power outages and downed trees.

Kauai could see impacts from the storm through Wednesday.

Forecasters say many communities will see 10 to 15 inches of rain, while some areas could see 20 to 25 inches. “Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding and affect areas that do not usually flood (such as Leeward areas,” the National Weather Service said.

“Many roads could become impassable due to severe runoff. Numerous landslides are also expected. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding.”

In addition to the heavy rains, forecasters are warning about the threat of strong winds.

The weather service warned wind gusts of 50 mph are possible Sunday night in some areas. A high wind warning remains up for the summits of Maui and Hawaii Island.

On Sunday, parts of Oahu saw heavy rains and nuisance flooding. The city has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of more severe weather.

The shelters are at:

Kalakaua District Park

Makaha Community Park

Sunset Beach Park

Kailua District Park

Pets are allowed in crates, and people are asked to bring their own supplies.

This story will be updated.

