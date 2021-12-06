Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Powerful storm sweeping through the state

Forecast: Powerful storm sweeping through the state
Forecast: Powerful storm sweeping through the state(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will linger just west of Kauai with a slow westward drift lasting through Wednesday. A large band of heavy rain associated with this low will also track slowly westward across the state. Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong southwest winds through Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall currently over Hawaii and Maui Counties will slowly drift westward into Oahu and into Kauai on Monday. Improving weather conditions will start over the eastern side of the state by late Tuesday with drier air slowly spreading into the western islands on Wednesday. More typical trade wind weather will return from late Wednesday onward.

A large north swell has peaked and will begin to decline through Monday. A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect for the north facing shores of all islands, as well as the west facing shores of Big Island north of Keahole Point, through tonight. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for most west facing shores from Maui to Kauai. Abnormally high ocean levels are coinciding with seasonal peak high tides the next couple of days. Although the north swell is declining, some elevated coastal run up may occur at peak high tide times early Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of the severe weather.
Forecasters: Some areas could see up to 2 feet of rain from ‘unusually strong’ Kona low
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state
The road to Hana during flash flooding conditions winter of 2020
National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding ahead
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible for the next few days.
FIRST ALERT: Threat of heavy rain, thunderstorms may bring widespread flooding

Latest News

The city has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of the severe weather.
Forecasters: Some areas could see up to 2 feet of rain from ‘unusually strong’ Kona low
An unusually strong Kona low will bring flooding rain over the state for the next few days.
FIRST ALERT: Work week to begin with threat of flooding, thunderstorms and strong winds
Forecasters urge state to prepare for ‘catastrophic flooding’ as Kona low moves in
Forecasters urge state to prepare for ‘catastrophic flooding’ as Kona low moves in
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state