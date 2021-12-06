Forecast: Powerful storm sweeping through the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona low will linger just west of Kauai with a slow westward drift lasting through Wednesday. A large band of heavy rain associated with this low will also track slowly westward across the state.

Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong southwest winds through Wednesday.

The heaviest rainfall currently over Hawaii and Maui Counties will slowly drift westward into Oahu and into Kauai on Monday.

Improving weather conditions will start over the eastern side of the state by late Tuesday with drier air slowly spreading into the western islands on Wednesday.

More typical trade wind weather will return from late Wednesday onward.

A large north swell has peaked and will begin to decline through Monday.

A high surf warning remains in effect for the north-facing shores of all islands, as well as the west-facing shores of Big Island north of Keahole Point, through Monday night.

A high surf advisory is in effect for most west-facing shores from Maui to Kauai. Abnormally high ocean levels are coinciding with seasonal peak high tides the next couple of days.

Although the north swell is declining, some elevated coastal run up may occur at peak high tide times early Monday morning.

