FIRST ALERT: Threat of flooding, thunderstorms and strong winds into Monday

A strong Kona low will continue to bring several impacts around the state through at least Tuesday. This will include a prolonged period of heavy rain over many areas. Some areas could get a storm total of 10 to 15 inches of rainfall over the next few days, and some areas could get catastrophic flooding with 20 to 25 inches of rainfall through Tuesday and maybe Wednesday.

Hawaii Island and Maui County have had heavy rainfall, and the significant impacts of rain and wind will move to Oahu overnight through Tuesday. Kauai will get the severe weather Monday, continuing into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. The flood watch remains up statewide through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a wind advisory is in effect for all islands, except Niihau and Kauai overnight.

Conditions should slowly improve from east to west starting Tuesday as the low moves away, with a drying trend in place by Thursday as trade winds return. The trades could become rather strong during the upcoming weekend.

At the beach, the large north swell is on its way down, but a high surf warning will remain posted for most north-facing shores and the west shore of Hawaii Island. Expect the warning to be downgraded to a high surf advisory before daybreak. Strong south winds associated with the convergence band moving through the islands will produce some choppy waves for south shores, while east shores will get higher choppy surf by midweek as the trade winds return.

For coastal residents, abnormally high ocean levels will combine with a very high seasonal tide and the larger waves to cause some coastal flooding during the pre-dawn hours.

For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain in effect for all Hawaiian waters due to high winds and seas.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Here are the current weather alerts:

Flood Watch: Statewide until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind Advisory: All islands except Kauai and Niihau and Hawaii island summits until 6 a.m. Monday.

High Wind Warning: Summit areas of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala until 6 a.m. Monday.

Blizzard Warning: Summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa until 6 a.m. Monday.

High Surf Warning: North shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and the north and west shores of Hawaii Island, until 6 a.m. Monday.

High Surf Advisory: West shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui until 6 a.m. Monday.

Small Craft Advisory: All Hawaiian coastal waters until 6 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.