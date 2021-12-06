Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Father returns home after 158 days in hospital with COVID-19

By KUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:37 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KUSA) - A father of three is home with his family following a months-long battle with COVID-19 that, at one point, left him with no better than a 50-50 shot at survival, doctors say.

On Thursday, Nate McWilliams left Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, 158 days after he was first admitted. His lungs have mostly healed from his battle with COVID-19.

“I’m glad to be alive,” McWilliams said. “I still have a long ways to go, but I’m ready for it.”

He knows he’s one of the lucky ones, as do the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

Dr. Luciano Lemos decided to put McWilliams on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine. The ECMO acts as an artificial lung, taking blood out of the body rich with carbon dioxide and returning it to the body rich with oxygen.

Lemos says McWilliams’ odds of survival, even with the machine, stood no better than 50-50. The average length of ECMO use for a COVID patient is close to 14 days. McWilliams needed one for 91 days.

“It was minute-to-minute, probably hour-to-hour for a long time. It got to the point where I was even planning a funeral,” said McWilliams’ wife, Brenda Bailey.

Two months in, things started to turn for the better.

Now, McWilliams’ discharge represents a wonderful success story for Lemos and the dozens of others who joined together to cheer the father on as he left the hospital for the first time since late June.

“For them to get better, it makes it all worth it,” said Madison Babb, a registered nurse. “It’s incredible.”

“It’s why we do it,” Lemos said. “We’re so happy for him.”

McWilliams was blunt as he waited for his ride home. When he and his wife came down with COVID-19, he was unvaccinated. He wasn’t against getting the vaccine, but he kept putting it off. He now says that was a mistake and urges people who are still on the fence to get vaccinated.

“People have just got to get the shot,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The blizzard warning is in effect until Sunday at 6 a.m.
Blizzard warning issued for Big Island summits as most of US faces snow drought
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
The city has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of the severe weather.
Forecasters: Some areas could see up to 2 feet of rain from ‘unusually strong’ Kona low
HPD shut down a portion of Queen Emma street Friday morning for an attempted murder...
Man arrested for attempted murder after hitting robbery suspect with car
The road to Hana during flash flooding conditions winter of 2020
National Weather Service warns of widespread flooding ahead

Latest News

The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID
The city has opened four emergency shelters in anticipation of the severe weather.
Forecasters: Some areas could see up to 2 feet of rain from ‘unusually strong’ Kona low
Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Sunday called on the Navy to...
Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill facility
This Sunday, Hawaii News Now speaks to students and education experts about returning to...
WATCH: ‘Returning To Campus’ special premieres on Hawaii News Now