Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bob Dole’s casket will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader known for his caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too. He shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Capitol has been considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lie in state.

Dole, from Kansas, won the Republican nomination in 1996, but was defeated when President Bill Clinton won a second term. He was also 1976 GOP vice presidential candidate on the losing ticket with President Gerald Ford.

Throughout his political career, he carried the mark of war. Charging a German position in northern Italy in 1945, Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. The young Army platoon leader spent three years recovering in a hospital and never regained use of his right hand.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy rains and strong winds battered parts of the state, including Molokai.
Severe weather continues to pummel parts of Hawaii as forecasters warn of possible ‘catastrophic flooding’
Honolulu barely made it up to 70 degrees, which is a record for low day time temperatures.
It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures
Bands of heavy rain are seen on radar Sunday morning.
Flash flood warning remains up for Maui, Molokai as severe weather wallops state
HNN FILE
LIST: DOE announces additional school closures; weather alerts also in effect
Gov. David Ige and Hawaii’s congressional delegation on Sunday called on the Navy to...
Governor, congressional delegation call on Navy to suspend operations at Red Hill facility

Latest News

Lab testing / file image
Hawaii reports 90 new COVID cases; vaccination rate reaches 72%
File photo of a Hawaiian Airlines plane
Hawaiian Airlines issues travel waiver due to weather impacts from Kona low
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Dec. 6, 2021)
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers